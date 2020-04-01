FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Fort Hall Business Council has approved a resolution authorizing a reservation-wide “stay-at-home” order. It applies to all tribal members and residents of the Fort Hall Reservation.

Chairman Ladd Edmo stated, “The COVID-19 is extremely contagious, and requires that the Tribes take new and restrictive measures to protect our people. This effort is done to protect the vulnerable people of our community, our elders who are the last Bannock and Shoshone speakers, and our people with compromised health and medical concerns.”

The order took effect immediately and will remain in effect until April 17, unless modified by Council resolution. The action mirrors one issued by Governor Brad Little earlier.

