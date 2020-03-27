Local News

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Fort Hall Business Council approved a resolution Thursday night authorizing a reservation-wide “stay-at-home” order. The order, which affects all tribal members and residents of the Fort Hall Reservation, is aimed at protecting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective immediately, the order will remain in effect until April 17 and mirrors Governor Brad Little’s earlier declaration.

In its statement, the Council stated the virus is extremely contagious and requires unprecedented restrictive measures to protect people.

One of the objectives of the order is “to protect the vulnerable people of our community, the elders and those Bannock and Shoshone speakers, and people with compromised health or medical concerns.”

Local travel will be allowed for essential services including medical appointments, pharmacies, grocery shopping, banks, voting, ranching, farming and emergency trips.