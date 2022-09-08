FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday at approximately 6:00 p.m., in Fort Hall.

A 26-year-old male from Blackfoot was attempting to back a 2005 Pontiac G6 out of a driveway on US91, near milepost 85. A-25 year-old female from Chubbuck was driving a 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse southbound on US91 when the Mitsubishi struck the Pontiac.

All occupants from both vehicles were wearing seat belts. The driver of the Mitsubishi was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The southbound lane of US91 was blocked for approximately 1.5 hours.

