FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – The Fort Hall Fire Department and Blackfoot Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Jim and Diggy Road on the Fort Hall Reservation Tuesday.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a single wide manufactured home engulfed in fire coming out of most of the windows.

No one was at home at the time of the fire, and no injuries was reported.

The fire is under investigation.

