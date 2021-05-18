FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – Officials are investigating two fires that took place in Fort Hall on Monday.

Fort Hall Fire was dispatched to Arbon Valley off I-86 on the Fort Hall Reservation for a report of a semi-truck loaded with hay that had caught on fire around 2:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, the Fort Hall Wildland fire crew was on scene attempting to extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading to dry grass nearby. Fort Hall Fire helped to extinguish the semi-fire.

At 4:11 p.m., Fort Hall Fire was dispatched to a structural residential fire on the east end of Edmo Extension road on the Fort Hall Reservation. North Bannock County Fire assisted with the fire.

Officials says the home is a total loss, and a house east of the fire was also damaged by heat.

No injuries of people or animals were reported.

North Bannock County Fire will conduct the investigation.

No further information will be provided as both fires are under investigation.

