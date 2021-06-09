KIFI Deschine's fireworks stand is located on the corner of E Ross Fork and Eagle Roads in Fort Hall.

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – Karri H. Deschine has spent the past 24 summers at Pow Wow Fireworks in Fort Hall. From Memorial Day until July 5, you can find her on the corner of E Ross Fork and Eagle Roads.

Fort Hall has long been a popular place for East Idaho families to buy their fireworks from, due to their large selection.

But it’s not just southeast Idaho that feeds into Fort Hall’s fireworks industry. Customers from all over the nation visit Deschine for their explosives.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

“We get a lot of people going to Yellowstone, we get regulars that come from Montana, Oregon, California, Utah,” Deschine said.

The multiple fireworks stands in Fort Hall offer seasonal job opportunities for the area youth, which Deschine said is a chance for them to mature.

“Some people come and they have no skills at all, so we have to develop that in them. I take great pride in taking someone super shy and teaching them how to greet,” Deschine said.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

The cost of your at-home pyrotechnic show may be a little steep this year, thanks to a fireworks shortage. Deschine attributes that in part to the coronavirus interrupting supply, but also to issues with importing and exporting.

“Shipping has gone up and if people didn’t order really early, that particular company may not be getting their fireworks. But we ordered in October, so we’ll be getting ours,” Deschine said.

With most public fireworks shows canceled last year due to the pandemic, Deschine said 2020 was a banner year for her fireworks stand.

“Because everyone was doing their own shows. We got a lot of feedback from people that really loved that they did their own shows. They did it with their families and barbecued and were like, ‘Heck yeah, why haven’t we been doing this for 25 years?’” Deschine said.

She expects another big wave of sales for family gatherings this year, too.

Some fireworks sold in Fort Hall may be illegal elsewhere. You can read Idaho’s regulations at Idaho Statutes Title 39 Chapter 26, NFPA 1123, and Forest Service 36 CFR Title 261. See Idaho Fire Prevention Order.

Fireworks accidents are a big contributor to fires in East Idaho. Read these tips from the Bureau of Land Management to keep your fireworks fun safe this year.

The post Fort Hall fireworks stands open for season, expecting big sales appeared first on Local News 8.