IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- A Fort Hall man died after an early morning car crash Sunday.

Idaho State Police responded near the intersection of Reservation Rd and Hiline Rd near Chubbuck at about 2:20 A.M. Sunday.

Elias Trahant, 26, of Fort Hall, was traveling northbound on Hiline in a 2011 Dodge Avenger. Trahant went off the road and his vehicle rolled. Trahant, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the car and died at the scene.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Next of kin has been notified.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Chubbuck Police Department, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Bannock Ambulance, and Fort Hall Fire and EMS.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

The post Fort Hall man killed in car crash appeared first on Local News 8.