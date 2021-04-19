POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A 19-year-old Fort Hall man was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court to 40 months in federal prison for assault resulting in serious bodily injury, Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. announced.

Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered Lance Jonathon Broncho to serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

Broncho pleaded guilty to the charge on December 16, 2020.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

According to court records, on April 6, 2020, Broncho and the victim, a Twin Falls man, traveled together from Twin Falls to the Fort Hall Indian reservation in the victim’s van. When they arrived at Fort Hall, after midnight, on April 7, Broncho stabbed the victim multiple times in the abdomen and then took the victim’s van, leaving the victim on the side of the road. A person driving by saw the victim and called the police, who found him injured on the side of the road. The victim was transported to the hospital where he was treated and had surgery for his stabbing injuries. Broncho was later interviewed and admitted stabbing the victim and taking his van.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Fort Hall Police Department.

The post Fort Hall man sentenced for stabbing appeared first on Local News 8.