POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A Fort Hall man was sentenced to 38 months in federal prison for assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, on January 7, 2022, Evaristo Antonio Aguilar, 28, and the victim went to his residence on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation. Once inside the house, Aguilar, who had been using heroin, barricaded the door so the victim could not leave the residence. Aguilar then hit the victim on the leg and in the face with a dog leash. Aguilar slammed the victim’s face into a mirror and hit and kicked the victim over the next few hours, with the victim drifting in and out of consciousness.

Late in the evening, Aguilar dragged the victim down the hallway toward the bedroom and told her it was time to go to bed.

At around 10:00 pm Aguilar fell asleep, and the victim managed to leave the house and call police from a cell phone in her car.

Responding officers stated the victim’s face was swollen, with black and bruised eyes and blood on the victim’s mouth and nose. The victim was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with a collapsed lung, broken ribs, broken bones in her face and hand and extensive bruising over her body. The victim has since recovered.

Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Aguilar to serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, of the District of Idaho, made the announcement and commended the cooperative efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Fort Hall Police Department which led to the charges.

