FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – Fort Hall Police responded to a tribal residence on the Fort Hall Reservation around 2:30 a.m. on May 31 after hearing what sounded like gunshots in that area while on another call nearby.

Police report officers located three firearms outside of a property Sheepskin Road. Two individuals were taken into custody. No one was found injured, and the firearms along with drug paraphernalia were seized from the property.

On June 5, Fort Hall Police received an anonymous tip that Native American, Ethan Sittre, who was reported to have been involved in the unlawful discharge of a weapon at the residence on Sheepskin Road. In 2016, Ethan Sittre was permanently excluded from the Fort Hall Reservation and had an active arrest warrant from Ada County for a Felony Probation Violation.

Officers were given permission by the anonymous homeowner to check the residence for unwanted persons and/or illegal activity and located Ethan Sittre hiding inside the house. He was taken into custody without incident along with 26-year-old tribal member, Tori Dugger, who was also at the residence.

Dugger was charged through Tribal Court with obstructing an officer, harboring excluded persons and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia. Sittre was charged through Tribal Court with obstructing an officer, criminal trespass and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia. He will also be served his Felony Arrest Warrant from Ada County.

The incident on Sheepskin Road is still under investigation, and further criminal charges may be filed in Tribal and Federal Court.

According to Fort Hall Police, “We appreciate the help of the Fort Hall Community for assisting us in locating Ethan Sittre and reporting his whereabouts, where he could be taken into custody without incident.”

No further information will be provided.

