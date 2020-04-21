CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Four Fremont County, Wyoming residents have died from COVID-19. The Wyoming Department of Health said tne new deaths include an older man, older woman, adult woman, and adult man. All four had been hospitalized and two had conditions that put them at higher risk of serious illness.

There have now been 320 confirmed and 116 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state.

“We’ve talked a lot about who has the highest risk of hospitalization and death related to this disease and that is important information,” she said. “But the truth is anyone can get sick with COVID-19, anyone has a chance of a serious illness and anyone who is infected can pass COVID-19 on to others.”

All were members of the Northern Arapaho Tribe and two of the four were elders.

Governor Mark Gordon extended his condolences to the tribe and the families of the four who died last night.

“These deaths highlight the insidious nature of the illness, as both the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone Tribes took advanced protective measures early on, including through an aggressive testing strategy,” said Gordon. “I want to commend each of the sovereign nations for taking those early steps for the safety of Wind River Reservation communities.”

The Health Department is reminding people of its recommendations:

Follow current public health orders, which encourage staying home much as possible.

Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.

Follow common-sense steps such as washing your hands often and well; covering your coughs and sneezes; and cleaning and disinfecting.

Wear cloth face coverings in public setting where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Symptoms reported with COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath.