BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)- Four people were killed and three others injured, after a head-on crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 95, south of Marsing.

Investigating troopers say evidence on scene indicates a Honda Civic traveling northbound collided with a GMC Sierra pickup traveling southbound. The speed limit on the highway in that area is 65 mph.

Four people were in the Honda Civic and died in the crash. They are a man and three women, ranging in age from 26 to 16. All are believed to be from Southern California.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Traveling in the GMC pickup were two men, a 21-year-old and a 16-year-old from Nampa, and a 20-year-old woman from Kuna. Two were taken by air ambulance, one by ground ambulance to nearby hospitals. At this time, it appears their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Following the crash, the pickup caught fire. Troopers say they spoke to a witness who stopped and helped the occupants of the pickup out of the vehicle. The fire eventually destroyed the GMC.

The on-scene investigation of the crash blocked or slowed traffic along the highway for approximately three hours.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police. Further information will be released as the investigation allows.

The post Four killed in crash near Marsing appeared first on Local News 8.