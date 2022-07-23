POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State Historical Society is hosting the 4th Biennial Idaho’s Heritage Conference in partnership with the Idaho Heritage Partners and the City of Pocatello.

Attendees will learn about Idaho’s history, anthropology, archaeology and much more including historic and community preservation programs like Certified Local Governments.

Idaho’s Heritage Conference starts Monday, September 19, at the Bannock County Museum/Fort Hall Replica located at 3000 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello with a Pioneer Festival including demonstrations, entertainment, activities, and traditional Pioneer food (open to the public/see schedule for details).

This year’s conference includes 30 breakout sessions and five different field trip options. Including a tour of Oregon Trail highlights west of Fort Hall and/or a tour of local museums. These will include the Portneuf River Site and Brady Chapel, Pocatello’s houses of worship, or Main Street development opportunities in Historic Downtown Pocatello.

Keynote Speaker: Ruth J. Abram, founder of the Lower East Side Tenement Museum, the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience, the National Women’s Agenda and Coalition, the Institute on Women’s History, and the traveling exhibition and book “Send Us a Lady Physician: Women Doctors in America, 1835-1920.” In 2014, Ms. Abram founded Behold! New Lebanon, the nation’s first living museum of contemporary rural American life, and in 2019 was presented with the Louise du Pont Crowninshield Award, the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s highest national recognition for her paradigm-shifting leadership that has directly inspired countless organizations to radically expand cultural and interpretive concepts at historic sites around the world.

The Early Bird Registration cutoff date is July 31 – register now at the $99 rate. Scholarships are available to attend. See conference website for details. Find Closing Plenary details and the list of conference sponsors HERE.

