Coronavirus Coverage

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) – Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) has confirmed the death of a Bonneville County male in his 70s due to complications of COVID-19.

Out of respect to his family, no additional details will be released.

“We are saddened by the death of this man and would like to express our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during their time of grief and loss,” EIPH Director Geri Rackow said.

COVID-19 cases continue to dramatically increase with 98 new cases being reported yesterday, August 7, throughout EIPH’s 8-county region.

This underscores the importance of each citizen doing their part, right now, to slow our spread of COVID-19. This includes wearing face coverings when in public when maintaining a space of six feet between yourself and people not of your household is not possible.

EIPH said it is also important to wash your hands more frequently, avoid

large gatherings of people, and to stay home if you are sick.

“Collectively, we can make a difference in the cases of disease in our communities if we would commit to these simple strategies.”