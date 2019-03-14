Framed photo of the Lord’s Prayer saves woman from bullet that struck home

A Kansas woman credits a framed photo of the Lord’s Prayer for saving her and her husband’s life when a bullet was fired at her home, nearly hitting her.

“It just means [God] is looking out for us,” Constance Effie told FOX4KC.

Effie said she was sitting in the living room of her Kansas City home when she heard an explosion-like sound. Her husband was also home at the time.

“All of a sudden ‘boom.’ I thought I was in a war zone because that was the loudest noise I ever heard,” Effie told the news station.

CRITICS DEMAND ILLINOIS BOARD DITCH PRAYERS: ‘YOU ARE THE HIGHER POWERS YOU’VE BEEN LOOKING FOR’

The 70-year-old woman said she soon realized someone had opened fire outside, leading to one of the shots hitting her house. But instead of hitting her, the bullet hit the photo of the Lord’s Prayer that was hanging two feet above her head.

“We looked all around and didn’t see a hole anywhere. I thought, ‘Look, that picture, the glass is all broken,'” she said. “It hit [the picture] and fell down behind [the couch]. But if it didn’t have the metal, it probably would’ve come on in and hit one of us.”

BIBLE SIGNED BY TRUMP FETCHES $325 ON EBAY

Effie said she was taken to the hospital the next morning because she had a heart attack after the scary ordeal.

“I was afraid [after the near-death incident]. I kept thinking I don’t want any more shooting,” Effie said, adding she constantly hears gunshots in her neighborhood. “[The doctors] said it looked like it was a stress heart attack but that it was a small one.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“We’re lucky to be alive, and we’re happy,” Effie said. “We just hope and pray they understand not to do this anymore.”

Kansas City police told FOX4KC they’re investigating the shooting and have not identified suspects at this time.