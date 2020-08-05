Crime Tracker

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Pocatello Police report fraudulent $20 bills have been located in the area.

Police say the bills bear serial number MG52856849F and have “Prop Copy” printed on the back.

In some instances, police said “Prop Copy” was scribbled out with a black marker.

If you have any information or come across additional fraudulent bills, contact Detective Sampson in reference to report number 20-P15299.