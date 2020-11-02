Holidays

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Fred Meyer has announced plans for Black Friday events that will bring changes to holiday shopping. The company has placed a priority on safety throughout the pandemic and has now made deliberate adjustments to Black Friday plans that will allow customers to shop aggressive deals with confidence.

Fred Meyer leadership has planned a new approach to Black Friday that allows customers to take advantage of season-long savings, while ensuring safety for everyone.

“We have created a series of sales events that will provide multiple opportunities for customers to save on popular items, and we have incorporated safety measures to protect shoppers and associates at all times,” Todd Kammeyer, vice president of merchandising for Fred Meyer said. “We are excited to change how people think about Black Friday right here in the Northwest.”

This year, there will be a number of events to help spread out shopping patterns and reduce congestion, which will give customers more opportunities to save, safely:

Holidays kickoff “Brandtastic” event with Savings Pass will run 10/28-11/10 with unbeatable prices across Apparel, Home and Electronics departments Savings Pass for extra deals will be available via the Fred Meyer app, Fred Meyer website, and weekly ad

The “Black Friday Starts Now” event will begin 11/11 and will advance Black Friday prices on the hottest items across the store

There will be an expanded 3-Day Black Friday sale that will run 11/25-11/27

The traditional Black Friday event on 11/27 will take place with a wide range of robust deals, but will incorporate a number of new safety precautions as well: