IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – If you are in need of some face masks, Fred Meyer stores are offering free N95 masks to customers.

You can get up to three masks from any Fed Meyer store with a pharmacy.

Masks will be available while supplies last.

“Fred Meyer is grateful for the ongoing role we’re able to play in helping help our associates and customers protect themselves and their communities against COVID-19,” Fred Meyer president Dennis Gibson said. “We have many accessible stores across the region and invite our customers to visit to pick up free non-surgical respirator masks for their household.”

