POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – You’ll be able to get into Zoo Idaho for free this Saturday.

Connections Credit Union is hosting a Community Day at Zoo Idaho Saturday, August 21.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., zoo-goers will receive free admission to the zoo and the chance to see Zoo Idaho’s nearly 100 animals.

Hot dogs and beverages will also be available at no cost and family-friendly activities are in the works.

“What a great way to end the summer with the return of Connections Credit Union’s annual Community Day,” said Peter Pruett, Zoo Idaho Superintendent. “It’s Connections Credit Union, the Zoo Idaho Zoological Society, and Zoo Idaho’s way of saying thank you to the entire community for everything you do to make Pocatello a wonderful place to live.”

The Community Day at Zoo Idaho is part of Connections Credit Union’s 10-year partnership with Zoo Idaho and the Zoo Idaho Zoological Society.

“A sincere thank you to Connections Credit Union for partnering with the City of Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department to bring the Zoo Connections Entrance and Gift Shop to Zoo Idaho for the community’s use and enjoyment,” said John Banks, City of Pocatello Parks and Recreation Director. “Partnership benefits include meaningful returns on investment including exposure of your business to thousands of residents and visitors in unique and positive settings. By working together, we can achieve great things to enhance the health and well-being of our community.”

Established in 1932, Zoo Idaho is an indigenous species zoo and is home to orphaned or injured animals from the region that would have likely not survived in the wild. For more information on Zoo Idaho, visit zooidaho.org.

