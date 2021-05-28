AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – There is a special event Friday to start the Memorial Day Weekend.
Broulim’s in Ammon and other businesses would like to invite all veterans, active military personnel and their families for a free breakfast.
The tribute will honor veterans, active duty military and fallen soldiers.
. The plan is to start at approximately 6:20 a.m. and the events will go as follows:
- 6:20- Start seating everyone who chooses to attend
- 6:30- Flag raising ceremony begins featuring bugle playing taps
- 6:35- Flyover (still in the works)
- 6:40- Words from Mayor Casper of Idaho Falls
- 6:50- Words from Mayor Coletti of Ammon
- 7:00- Words from Bob Skinner, Chairman of the Military Affairs Committee
- 6:30-9:30- Free breakfast (sausage, hashbrowns, pancakes and refreshments)
The manager of Broulim’s had 5 area elementary schools write ‘thank you’ letter and cards to give to our veterans.
You can view a GoFundMe page setup to support our veterans HERE.
