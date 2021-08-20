IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville High School Choir students will be holding their annual Free Car Wash fundraiser this Saturday, August 21.

The car wash goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at different locations across Idaho Falls.

The locations are Dad’s Travel Center, Ace Hardware and CAL Ranch.

The car wash is free but donations are welcome.

All money raised will help students cover costs of their music tour to Hawaii this coming spring.

The post Free car wash Saturday appeared first on Local News 8.