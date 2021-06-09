EASTERN IDAHO (KIFI) – Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) will be holding a free (no out-of-pocket cost) childhood immunization clinic on Wednesday, June 16.

The free immunization clinic is open to all children ages 18 years and younger who need immunizations, including COVID-19 vaccination for those 12 and older along with their parents and family members.

The clinic will go from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 1250 Hollipark Drive in Idaho Falls.

EIPH said childhood vaccination rates fell last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic leaving many children vulnerable to vaccine preventable diseases. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and American Academy of Pediatrics are urging healthcare providers to help children get up to date on their vaccinations by scheduling visits and clinics and making vaccination as accessible as possible for American children.

Foreign travel immunizations are not included in the free clinic. EIPH will be billing insurance and Medicaid; however, there will be no out-of-pocket expense for participants.

EIPH asks you bring your immunization card with you to the clinic.

To make an appointment call (208) 533-3235.

