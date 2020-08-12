REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – For the first time, the “Remote Area Medical” team will bring free, quality, dental, vision, and medical care to underinsured and uninsured people in Idaho on Saturday, August 22.

The Tennessee-based, nonprofit provider of medical “pop-up” clinics will be in Rexburg August 22. The group is currently filling appointment slots until they are full, until August 21.

Patients interested in receiving care should call 865-500-8555 to book an appointment.

“We are glad to be bringing this much needed care to the Rexburg community,” said Jeff Eastman, RAM CEO. “RAM staff and volunteers have been hard at work developing new procedures for our clinic operations, so we can provide these services to those in need during this time.”

Services available at the RAM clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, and general medical exams. All RAM services are free, and no ID is required.

The RAM clinic will be held at 60 West Main St., Rexburg.

Patients should plan to arrive at least 15 minutes before their scheduled appointment time. Patients will be seen only at their scheduled appointment time. In some situations, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations, or other circumstances outside of RAM’s control, appointment slots and schedules are subject to change.

All patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. Guests and family members of patients will not be allowed to enter the building. New air flow, sterilization processes, and capacity limitations have also been put in place to ensure the safety of patients, staff and volunteers.