TETON COUNTY, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) – Teton County/Town of Jackson Parks and Recreation will begin offering free showers to the community at the Recreation Center starting Saturday, April 25.

Showers will be available seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

Three showers will be available at a time, with each shower being disinfected in between each user.

The entrance to the showers will not be in the traditional front entry to the recreation center, but rather on the north side of the building.

There will be signage at the facility guiding individuals who would like to use the showers to the proper entrance.

Towels will be provided.

“We recognize in talking to many of our partners in the different systems of care organizations that we have a population of our community that is currently living out of their cars or are having some housing challenges,” said Steve Ashworth, Parks and Recreation Director. “We have a commercial, public building that has shower facilities that is currently closed, and it is the public’s building. We want to make that available to help those who are the most vulnerable in our community right now. We are happy to provide this service to the community.”