Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Dental work in a kid’s life impacts their smile forever, but unfortunately for some families, taking a trip to the dentist just isn’t feasible.

On Friday, Feb. 7 dentists in the Upper Valley are giving those families the opportunity to take their kids to the dentist for free as part of the Give Kids a Smile Program.

A local dentist in Idaho Falls, Steven Boyle, tells us, it’s important to get kids the care they need to keep their teeth in their mouth.

“So if we have kids that can come in and get an exam and an x-ray and cleaning, then oftentimes we can catch problems before they are big. We can get those fixed and where the kids don’t have to pay, this opens it up to anybody that really really needs it,” Boyle said.

To find a list of the dentists participating in the free dental care day on Friday, click here.