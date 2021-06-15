IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Bait was hooked and lines were cast at many of our local lakes and ponds on Saturday.

Free Fishing Day is an annual event that takes place on the second Saturday every June, where people of all ages can fish without a required license.

As part of the festivities, Cabela’s in Ammon held their Gone Fishing Event, which gave kids the chance to try and catch a live trout.

“We came up with the idea of doing a fishing event for the kids to get them back into these kind of sports and away from like computers and video games and kind of get them back into the outdoors and be the next generation of hunter men and fishermen,” said Cabela’s General Manager Taryn Wright.

For Idaho residents, an annual fishing license is $30 and for non-residents, an annual pass is $98. If interested in purchasing a license, visit here.

