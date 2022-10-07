POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Immunization Coalition in partnership with Idaho State University’s College of Pharmacy will host a drive-thru flu shot and coronavirus vaccine clinic on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The vaccines will be available at no cost, and insurance will be billed when applicable. ISU pharmacy students will be on hand to distribute the vaccines and ensure a safe and enjoyable experience from the comforts of your vehicle.

“Vaccines are a safe and effective way of keeping ourselves, our loved ones, and our community protected from disease,” said Karen Sharpnack, executive director of the Idaho Immunization Coalition. “We are proud to offer this no-cost option for families to get their flu shot or latest COVID booster in a safe environment and by trained professionals. Anyone living near or far is welcome to drive by!”

The COVID-19 vaccine will be available to anyone 12 years and older and the flu vaccine for those between 2-64 years old. For those 65 and older, the high-dose enhanced flu shot will also be available. Please wear a short-sleeved shirt if you plan to be immunized.

“We are proud to participate in an endeavor of this magnitude to immunize in the state of Idaho. Not only will so many receive a flu or COVID shot, which will aid in slowing the spread of disease in this particularly critical year, but students are also afforded the hands-on opportunities they need to become caring and competent pharmacists,” said Walter Fitzgerald, dean for the College of Pharmacy at Idaho State University.

