POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) will be offering free Hepatitis C, HIV, and Syphilis testing to individuals throughout the month of September in all their county locations.

Testing only takes a few minutes, and you can get results before you leave.

Visit siphidaho.gov to locate a clinic near you. Same day appointments are available.

SIPH officials say if you have ever had sex without a condom or injected drugs, you could have been exposed. Most people have some risk, learn more about our free testing. For more information about Hepatitis C, HIV, and Syphilis, contact the Southeastern Idaho Public Health office nearest you or visit www.siphidaho.org.

The post Free Hepatitis C, HIV and Syphilis testing during September appeared first on Local News 8.