IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – If you have a family member with Alzheimer’s, it can be challenging to know what help is available to you.

There is help available on Tuesday as the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will host a free, virtual educational conference for Idaho residents from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“These type of conferences are good opportunities for people to learn about all aspects Alzheimer’s disease from understanding the disease process to realizing what resources are out there for caregivers and family members. I think it’s a great opportunity and I am looking forward to it…think it’s going to be a great conference,” said Dr. DR. Troy Rohn of Boise State University.

Whether Alzheimer’s is affecting your family, you are a caregiver or just want to learn more, you can participate in this free virtual conference from the comfort of your home or office.

To register or attend, click HERE.

