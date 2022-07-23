SAINT ANTHONY , Idaho (KIFI) – During the fourth week of July the annual Fremont County Pioneer Days celebration takes place in St. Anthony Idaho. Organizers say the event has been celebrated in the community for nearly a century. The streets were lined with parade goers enjoying a warm and sunny morning for the event. Activities include a play, parade, rodeo, softball tournament, 5K and 10K Fun Run, baked food sale, art exhibit, and Classic Car & Hot Rod Show.

