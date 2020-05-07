Idaho Falls

EASTERN IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory has been issued for portions of the Snake River Plain and Magic Valley for Friday morning. (5/8/2020)

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM MDT FRIDAY:

Arco/Mud Lake Desert-Upper Snake River Plain-

Including the cities of Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM,

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony

WHAT…Freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

WHERE…The Upper Snake River Plain and Arco Desert.

WHEN…From 3 AM to 8 AM MDT Friday.

IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Take steps now to protect

tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible

bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained,

or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler

systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect

them from freezing.

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM MDT FRIDAY:

Shoshone/Lava Beds-Lower Snake River Plain-Eastern Magic Valley-

Including the cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Pocatello,

Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert,

Heyburn, and Oakley

WHAT…Temperatures between 34 and 36 degrees will result in

frost formation.

frost formation. WHERE…The Eastern Magic Valley and Lower Snake River Plain.

WHEN…From 3 AM to 8 AM MDT Friday.

IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive

outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.