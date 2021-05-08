Idaho Falls (KIFI) – With cold air in place from the Friday cold front, we’ll see freezing temperatures early Sunday morning. The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Freeze Warning.
FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT
SUNDAY:
- WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
- WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Rexburg, St.
Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort
Hall and Aberdeen.
- WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Sunday.
- IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions may kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A few sheltered locations may see minimum
temperatures dip just below 28 degrees, which would be a Hard
Freeze. The areas with the greatest potential for this include
the region from Mud Lake to Rexburg and St. Anthony.
Eastern Magic Valley-
Including the cities of Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley
328 PM MDT Sat May 8 2021
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT
SUNDAY…
- WHAT…Temperatures around freezing may result in frost
formation.
- WHERE…The Eastern Magic Valley including Burley, Rupert,
Heyburn and Oakley.
- WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Sunday.
- IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
The post Freeze Warning for the Snake River Plain appeared first on Local News 8.