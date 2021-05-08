Idaho Falls (KIFI) – With cold air in place from the Friday cold front, we’ll see freezing temperatures early Sunday morning. The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Freeze Warning.

FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT

SUNDAY:

WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.

Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall and Aberdeen. WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Sunday.

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A few sheltered locations may see minimum

temperatures dip just below 28 degrees, which would be a Hard

Freeze. The areas with the greatest potential for this include

the region from Mud Lake to Rexburg and St. Anthony.

Eastern Magic Valley-

Including the cities of Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley

328 PM MDT Sat May 8 2021

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT

SUNDAY…

Heyburn and Oakley. WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Sunday.

IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

