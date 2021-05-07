AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) -The first Annual Freezin’ for a Reason Swimming Pool Fundraiser is to be held on Saturday, May 8th at 3:00 p.m.

The Ammon pool will be filled Friday with water that is approximately 45 degrees. On the day of the event, Natural Spring Ice will dump 10,000 pounds of ice in the pool.

The cost to participate is $10. All participants receive a Freezin’ for a Reason T-shirt, free hot chocolate courtesy of Sugared Moose Mini Donuts, a Chick-Fil-A sandwich card, other swag bags including prizes donated by local businesses. To register, click HERE.

All proceeds go to the Ammon Swimming Pool operations this summer.

