AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Ammon will hold the second Annual Freezin’ for a Reason Swimming Pool Fundraiser on Saturday, May 14 at 3:00 p.m.

The pool will be newly filled with no heat on. Then, approximately 60 minutes prior, Natural Spring Ice will unload 10,000 pounds of ice in the pool. Community members may help fill the pool with ice beginning at 2:00 p.m. Last year, the water was 42 degrees.

Cost to participate is $10. All participants receive a Freezin’ for a Reason T-shirt, free hot chocolate courtesy of Sugared Moose Mini Donuts and swag bag.

To register, visit cityofammon.us, then click “Register/Reserve” at the top of the page.

The post Freezin’ for a Reason Swimming Pool Fundraiser set for May 1 appeared first on Local News 8.