FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Fremont County Emergency Management says a total fire ban is in effect for Fremont County until Thursday, September 8.

Keith Richey says the ban is due to high temperatures, forecasted winds, a large fire already burning in Island Park and the lack of available firefighting resources.

Any type of campfire, propane fire pits and charcoal grills are not allowed.

