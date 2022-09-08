FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Fremont County campfire ban has been extended to Friday, Sept. 16.

This applies only to private lands outside of incorporated cities but includes the cities of Drummond and Island Park.

Local Fire Chiefs and Fire Marshal made this decision to extend the campfire restriction.

The reasons for extending the campfire ban are:

Although the heat wave is over, temperatures will remain in the 70-80 degree range.

Fuel moistures remain low, allowing for rapid fire start and growth.

National fire resources are scarce and most have been assigned to fires. The National Fire Preparedness Level is at 4 (5 being the maximum).

The Island Park, North Fremont and South Fremont Fire Districts sent engines overnight on an urgent mutual aid request to assist with the fire fires in Salmon. Local fire resources are strained.

There is an above-average potential for rain next week, so conditions will be reevaluated after any rainfall that we receive.

