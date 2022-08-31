FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Voters in Fremont County get to vote again on the District 3 Commissioner’s race from May.

The do over election is because Richard Roberson was put in the wrong district against incumbent Jordon Stoddard and St. Anthony City Councilman Rick Hill.

The mistake was made because of a change in district boundaries before the election which placed roberson in a different district.

A judge decided to re-do the election and hold it today. Polls close at 8pm.

