Idaho Politics

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Fremont County voters have selected Republican Blair Dance for County Commissioner in District 1. Dance had 1062 votes, Shellie Blanchard 833, and Matt Froelich 465.

In District 2 Scott Kamachi won the republican nomination with 1,121 votes. Larry Singleton had 637, David Hobbs 495, and David Davis 106.

In the Republican race for Prosecuting Attorney, Lindsey Blake had 1,218 and Brock Bischoff 1,137.

And incumbent Republican Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries had 1,550 votes to 859 for John Virgin.

Karey Hanks won a narrow win over Jerald Raymond for House Seat A in District 35, 1,397 to 1,089.

In District 35B, Rod Furniss defeated George A. Judd 1,592 to 715 in Fremont County