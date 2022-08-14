ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI)- Fremont County experienced widespread thunderstorms and heavy rain throughout the county Saturday evening. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, a Flood Advisory and Flash Flood Warning were issued.

The Ashton area received about two to 3.25 inches of rain in 60 minutes, resulting in widespread flash flooding with damage to roads.

Keith Richey, Coordinator Fremont County Emergency Management reports that damage to county roads has been limited. Many roads were overtopped but were not damaged. Private roads, especially those with any type of slope received the most damage, especially those with graveled surfaces.

There is extensive damage to farm fields. Several fields that were recently cut are a total loss.

The number of damage to homes is low, some reports of damage to farm buildings.

911 calls reported two groups of people stranded while floating Big Springs to Macks Inn when the storm began. Fremont County Deputies rescued 15 people during the downpour. Most were suffering from cold exposure and were treated by EMS, but none were transported.

