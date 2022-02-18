ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) – Fremont County hosted a Stewardship of Children meeting Thursday at the Fremont County Annex in St. Anthony.

Teachers, law enforcement officers and parents all gathered to share and learn more on how to combat child abuse. Topics covered trust, noticing certain behavior changes, and comforting victims. Most parents present learned lots to bring back home to help their own children.

“Just as being a new parent, there’s a lot of things to learn,” parent Peytan Tucker said. “I think that as I go forward, I’m going to be a lot more aware of the situations that I can control with my little boy.”

One of the largest issues with child abuse is the lack of knowledge surrounding it. That is why Fremont County is held this meeting today for free for their entire community. The Upper Valley Child Advocacy Center, the facilitators for this training, are also offering these kind of trainings for free to any group willing to receive them. If your group or work force wants to receive this, then you can click here for more information.

