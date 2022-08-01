FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Due to the high fire danger the Fremont County Board of Commissioners have issued a ban on all solid fuel open fires and prohibits the discharge of all fireworks in unincorporated areas of Fremont County until further notice.

This does not apply to propane and charcoal briquette BBQ grills and approved fire pits. County leaders say the vegetation is very dry and the forecast doesn’t show any significant precipitation in the coming week.

They say open flames under such dry conditions can create the potential for a fire. They also point out the use of fireworks could create a wildfire that could endanger residents. They report there have been wildfires previously so this ban remains in place until further notice.

