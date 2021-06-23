FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Fremont County has reached high fire danger, and as a result, a ban on open burning has been issued.

All open burning, including burn barrels and fireworks, are prohibited. Campfires in approved fire pits, charcoal grills and gas grills are allowed.

This order does not apply to federal lands.

Violation of this ban is a misdemeanor offense with a fine of no more than $1,000 and/or by imprisonment not to exceed 6 months.

Persons violating this order are responsible for all damages and expenses incurred during an emergency response.

Parents or other persons having custody or control of a minor shall be liable for damage by the use of fireworks by the minor.

Teton County, Idaho also entered a burn ban Wednesday.

