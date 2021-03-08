Fremont County – And injured snowmobiler and a stranded snowmobiler were rescued by Fremont County Search and Rescue in two separate events on March 6th.

Fremont County SAR was dispatched to the Black Canyon trail in Island Park at 12:41 pm to assist with an 18-year-old male with an injured leg. The search involved Fremont County SAR, Fremont County EMS, Fremont County Deputies, and the Back Country Rescue Snow Cat. The injured individual was located approximately two miles off the main trail. He was transported to the hospital via private vehicle.

Later that evening, at 8:03 pm, Fremont County Search and Rescue was dispatched again to find a 50-year-old female from Pocatello with a stuck snowmobile. A team helped the woman remove her stuck snowmobile and was led back to the cabin she had rented.