KIFI Photo: Search and Rescue 5/6/2021

ST. ANTHONY (KIFI) A male BYU-Idaho student is missing after going over a dam Thursday afternoon, in the Henry’s Fork of the Snake River.

The student was reported swimming near the Fun Farm Bridge, when he went over a nearby dam.

Members of the Fremont County Search and Rescue, called off the search Thursday evening and will resume Friday morning.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue personnel, are encouraging people to stay out of the water. The water temperature is around 50 degrees.

The name of the student is being withheld, pending notification of family.

The post Fremont County Search and Rescue searching for possible drowning victim appeared first on Local News 8.