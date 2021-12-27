FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)- The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dead body was found Saturday morning.

The call came in about 10:08 A.M., about a possible body in a field. Deputies arrived on the scene and determined the person was dead “from what appears to be prolonged exposure to the elements,” a press release states.

The individual’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into the incident and requests anyone with any information regarding this situation to please contact their office at 208-624-4482.

The post Fremont County Sheriff investigating after body found appeared first on Local News 8.