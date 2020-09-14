Coronavirus Coverage

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Eastern Idaho Public Health’s Board of Health passed orders of restriction for both Fremont and Madison Counties Monday morning.

Fremont County officials say the county is under a mandatory mask order, aimed at decreasing spread of COVID-19.

Under the order, every person is required to wear a face-covering that completely covers the person’s nose and mouth when a person is in a public place, other non-household members are present, and physical distancing of at least six feet cannot be maintained.

At the Fremont County Courthouse, screenings will take place at the west door. Other entrances to the building are closed.