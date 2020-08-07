Local News

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Fremont School Board has determined the district won’t have enough time to implement a new Learning Management System before the scheduled start of school on August 26.

The board has delayed the opening until September 8. In a letter to patrons, Superintendent Byron Stuzman said the new system, called “Canvas”, will insure that all students will have one program for their educational needs, either online or in-person.

The delay will give staff extra time to prepare. The new system will make it easier for students and parents to access their mastery education since it will be delivered and housed on Canvas.

The district has adopted a comprehensive COVID-19 protocol intended to keep students safe. But, Stuzman said it is important that parents make sure students with moderate symptoms do not come to school and infect others. Students should be screened every morning and symptomatic students kept at home. You can view the symptoms here.

There are four levels of operation outline in the protocols and the Fremont School District hopes to implement any changes with a few days’ notice, if possible. Parents are advised to prepare alternative child care options.