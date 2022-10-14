IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Friday is the last day to pre-register for the upcoming November election.

To register, you must provide a proof of ID and a physical form showing your residency.

You can either pre-register online or in-person at an election office.

Election supervisors suggest to get in sooner to avoid longer lines come election day.

“I believe next week is the deadline for us to begin early voting. But we have already started early voting. So so next week, if they come to vote and they’re not already registered, they’re going to have to register. At the same time, they’re voting,” election supervisor Helena Welling said.

Election offices are open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

You can also register at the polls.

The post Friday is the pre-registration deadline to vote in Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.