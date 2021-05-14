POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – You’ll have five chances to find your new favorite book this summer thanks to The Friends of the Marshall Public Library.

Starting May 15, the group will host five monthly installments of its popular used book sales in the south parking lot of the library.

“We look forward to getting books to as many people in the community as possible at the used book sales,” Eliza Schmidt, President of The Friends of the Marshall Public Library. “If one Saturday doesn’t work with your summer schedule, we certainly hope you’ll stop by on another day.”

Prices are $2 for hardback books and $1 for paperbacks. Specialty items will be individually priced. Cash and credit/debit cards will be accepted as payment. Checks will not be accepted. Barcode scanning will not be allowed at the used book sale.

Book sales will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting, on:

May 15

June 19

July 17

August 21

September 18

“We’re so glad that the Friends have figured out a way to continue to have their book sales,” said Trina Bonman, Associate Director of the Marshall Public Library. “The Friends have always been so supportive of the library and their help makes the library a better place.”

