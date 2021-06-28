SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Salmon-Challis National Forest reports the lightning caused Fritzer Fire is now 80% contained.

It started on June 22 about 21 miles west of Salmon in the Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District and is burning in the 2000 Clear Creek Fire scar.

It is now estimated at 137 acres.

Firefighter and public safety continue to be the number one priority on the Fritzer Fire, which is burning in burning in steep, inaccessible terrain.

Fire activity was minimal on Sunday as fire managers flew the fire and detected minimal smoke. The smoke which was observed is well within the interior of the fire.

The fire has been mopped up by crews well within the fire perimeter and resources are demobilizing off the fire Monday. Two firefighters will remain on scene to monitor the fire for the next several days. Any smoke which may be visible to the public is well within the interior of the fire perimeter, there is no need to call the smoke in to officials.

No closures are in place for the Fritzer Fire. If you are recreating near an ongoing wildfire suppression operation, please keep your distance – do not congregate in the area and allow the firefighters to do their job safely and efficiently.

Forest officials are asking the public to be extremely careful when recreating on the Forest and to remember that it’s your job and responsibility to properly maintain and extinguish all campfires. The 2021 fire season is starting with unseasonably high temperatures and low fuel moistures, so it’s especially imperative this year for the public to be judicious with campfires.

Nationally, there are 39 uncontained large fires being managed under a full suppression strategy and 13 large fires managed under a strategy other than full suppression.

The Central Idaho Dispatch Zone is at very high fire danger

